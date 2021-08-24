WEB ONLY: Progress Made On New Bills Stadium Front, NFL Commissioner Weighs In

Aaron Rodgers’ hopes of Jake Kumerow somehow reuniting with the Green Bay Packers were dashed by the Buffalo Bills. Aaron Rodgers is entering his 17th season with the Green Bay Packers, which may very well be his last. After a contentious offseason, both Rodgers and team agreed to terms with a restructured contract that would allow the quarterback to explore a trade elsewhere next offseason. The team has already gotten on Rodgers’ good side be reuniting with wide receiver Randall Cobb in a trade with the Houston Texans.