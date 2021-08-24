WEB ONLY: Progress Made On New Bills Stadium Front, NFL Commissioner Weighs In
There may finally be some progress on the Buffalo Bills’ quest for a new stadium. Representatives from Pegula Sports and Entertainment, New York State and Erie County met in person for the first time yesterday, according to The Athletic. They toured Highmark Stadium together to determine how many repairs need to be made in order for the 48-year-old venue to stay viable. Sources “close to the meeting” told the Athletic they’re optimistic the meeting could be a step forward for both parties.wesb.com
Comments / 0