Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

WEB ONLY: Progress Made On New Bills Stadium Front, NFL Commissioner Weighs In

By Jimmy Keltz
wesb.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere may finally be some progress on the Buffalo Bills’ quest for a new stadium. Representatives from Pegula Sports and Entertainment, New York State and Erie County met in person for the first time yesterday, according to The Athletic. They toured Highmark Stadium together to determine how many repairs need to be made in order for the 48-year-old venue to stay viable. Sources “close to the meeting” told the Athletic they’re optimistic the meeting could be a step forward for both parties.

wesb.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Goodell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Commissioner#Highmark Stadium#American Football#The Buffalo Bills
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bills Stadium
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bills end Aaron Rodgers dream of signing back former weapon

Aaron Rodgers’ hopes of Jake Kumerow somehow reuniting with the Green Bay Packers were dashed by the Buffalo Bills. Aaron Rodgers is entering his 17th season with the Green Bay Packers, which may very well be his last. After a contentious offseason, both Rodgers and team agreed to terms with a restructured contract that would allow the quarterback to explore a trade elsewhere next offseason. The team has already gotten on Rodgers’ good side be reuniting with wide receiver Randall Cobb in a trade with the Houston Texans.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL player prop of the day: Bills QB Josh Allen out to maintain his new level

In a year, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen has changed the perception of him as a player. Some liked Allen's potential to improve last season, but he smashed pretty much everyone's expectations. Allen was likely the NFL's most improved player, and by the end of the season he was an MVP candidate.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Buffalo Bills: 4 Takeaways from the initial 53-man roster

These are the top four takeaways from the Buffalo Bills initial 53-man roster. Cut day is always an exciting day. Seeing what the roster will look like heading into the first week of the season can either give fans a sense of optimism or dread. Buffalo Bills fans are no different, as they anxiously awaited the team’s announcement of the cuts they made.
NFLwesb.com

Bills WRs Beasley And McKenzie Fined By NFL

Buffalo Bills wide receivers Isaiah McKenzie and Cole Beasley disclosed they were fined for violating the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol today. McKenzie tweeted out a picture of the letter he was sent by the NFL detailing multiple documented violations of the protocol. He said he was fined $14,650 in an ensuing tweet.
NFLwesb.com

Bills WR McKenzie To Have MRI On Injured Shoulder

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie will have an MRI on his left shoulder after suffering an injury at practice yesterday, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport. Losing McKenzie for any notable length of time would be a big blow for the Bills. He’s the team’s top kick and...
NFLwesb.com

Bills Trade And Cuts To Prepare For Roster Deadline

The Buffalo Bills announced yesterday that they have traded defensive end and special teams standout Darryl “Bam” Johnson to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2022 sixth round draft pick. The move comes as the Bills and all other NFL teams must trim their roster to 53 active players...
NFLbuffalorising.com

The Bills on the cusp of a Super Bowl (and a new stadium?)

The NFL pre-season is over. For most teams it was not much more than a series of organized scrimmages that the teams could sell tickets to attend. Now we will wait a week and a half for the real games. Strange scheduling. That doesn’t mean that there have not been...
NFLNational football post

Bills submit paperwork for new stadium by 2027

The stadium proposal to give the Buffalo Bills a new home in Orchard Park, N.Y., calls for completion by 2027, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Bills ownership, headed by Terry and Kim Pegula, have submitted plans for a $1.4 billion, 60,000-seat stadium to state and Erie County. The number...
NFLPosted by
Audacy

Buffalo Bills propose new stadium to be completed by 2027

In the short-term, Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills are Super Bowl contenders, a year after reaching the AFC Championship Game. However, the team's long-term future in Buffalo isn't certain as the organization seeks a new stadium. John Wawrow of The Associated Press reports that the new stadium that the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Cornerback

On Tuesday afternoon, former Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson hinted at his return to the team with a message on social media. Not long later, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said that Willson was on a visit to Seattle and likely to sign with the team. Rapoport’s initial report was correct, and the Seahawks soon after re-signed Willson to a new deal.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video: Cam Newton, Mac Jones Sideline Moment Goes Viral

Cam Newton and Mac Jones are competing for the starting quarterback job in New England. Because of that, it wouldn’t be surprising if there was a bit of animosity between the two players. That does not appear to be the case, though. Jones played really well on Sunday night, completing...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cam Newton released: 3 teams that should sign Newton immediately

The Patriots’ decision to release Cam Newton means Mac Jones is officially the guy in New England. Here are three teams that still use the former MVP. Cam Newton is officially a free agent after being released by the Patriots. That’s good news for Mac Jones, but the transaction can also benefit several NFL teams that still need help to strengthen their options at the game’s most important position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Message For Mac Jones

Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones have officially gone from teammates to rivals. The former is entering his second season with the Miami Dolphins, whereas the latter is entering his rookie year with the New England Patriots. With the regular season only two weeks away, Tagovailoa was asked about Jones’ rookie...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jets, Texans Trade

After losing star pass rusher Carl Lawson to a season-ending injury over a week ago, the New York Jets scoured the trade market for a potential replacement. Today, they found one in Shaq Lawson. The Houston Texans traded the former first-round pick to the Jets today. In exchange, the team...
NFLFanSided

Former Patriots player takes big shot at Bill Belichick over Cam Newton release

Asante Samuel crushes Bill Belichick on Twitter after the New England Patriots released Cam Newton. Former New England Patriots star cornerback Asante Samuel took a big shot at his former head coach Bill Belichick for releasing Cam Newton on Tuesday morning. The four-time Pro Bowler and two-time Super Bowl champion...

Comments / 0

Community Policy