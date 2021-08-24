Cancel
Video Games

SpellForce III is coming to consoles in December

By Matthew Bennett
egmnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHQ Nordic has announced that its real-time strategy game SpellForce III is coming to consoles later this year as SpellForce III Reforced. The console version of the game features “intuitive gamepad integration” and a “tailor-made UI.” Console players will also be able to purchase the “Soul Harvest” and “Fallen God” expansions from launch for $19.99 each. Both expansions offer their own single-player campaign, new units, and more.

