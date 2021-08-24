Cancel
Boston, MA

BC Preseason Roundtable 2021: Which Position Group Concerns You Most?

By A.J. Black
BCBulletin
BCBulletin
 8 days ago
We are now two weeks away from Boston College's opening kickoff against Colgate on September 4th. In our final week of season previews, we got together our staff to talk about the upcoming season. Every day this week we will pose a BC football related question and give our predictions. Today we talk about which position group concerns us the most heading into the season.

Eric Hoffses: It’s tough to say anything other than defensive line. I already had a few question marks heading into the season and the injuries are only making the situation worse. The silver lining is the injuries happened somewhat early in camp to give Hafley the time to experiment with some ideas.

Mitch Wolfe: For the sake of being different, I’ll say linebacker. There isn’t that much of a change between the two. But BC lost two extremely productive starters to the NFL. Even though McDuffie and Richardson struggled at times last year, their leadership and experience will be missed. Isaiah Graham-Mobley has a chance to be an exciting player; but his injury history is extremely concerning. Some of the other returning players that expected to start have injury concerns of their own (i.e. Vinny DePalma, Joseph Sparacio). Most of the other returning players have very limited playing experience; others are new to the team (Bryce Steele, possibly Jaiden Lars-Woodbey) or new to the position (Kam Arnold). There are so many question marks about a position group that already had issues last year.

AJ Black: I'm going to agree with Eric and say the defensive line. This was a group that needed to improve over 2020, and already have lost arguably their most talented tackle in Chibueze Onwuka. With the defensive tackle position hit hard by injuries this summer, Jeff Hafley has already had to resort to moving offensive linemen to the other side of the ball.

Marcus Valdez has always been a solid defensive end, but he is going to need to step up and become a playmaker, while the other end is still a big question mark. Who will be the starter, Shitta Sillah? Brandon Barlow? A freshman? Lots of questions that need to be answered before heading into the season.

