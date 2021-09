HAMPTON — Pigeon Forge had their chances in the second half at Hampton on Friday night in the season opener, but ultimately, the Tigers weren’t able to overcome an early deficit as they fell by a score of 20-14. Pigeon Forge scored what would be the go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter, but they were called for holding which negated the big play. Once again though, the Tigers were called for a holding penalty on another big pass play, and then on a 2nd-and-39, they threw an interception.