Bills Waive Duke Williams With Injury, Place Lamp On IR, Sign 2 Others

By Jimmy Keltz
wesb.com
 7 days ago

The Buffalo Bills have added two players, subtracted one, and placed another on season-ending Injured Reserve yesterday. Most notably, wide receiver Duke Williams has been waived with an injury designation. Williams signed with the Bills in January of 2019 after a standout couple of years in the Canadian Football League.

