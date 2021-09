In the exhaustion that followed the 2020 election and 2021 race for the Senate seats in Georgia, many people reported suffering from Facebook Fatigue, and the decline in Daily Active Usage (DAU) figures bears that out. But it’s becoming clear that this isn’t a temporary phenomenon. Attrition, or at least reduced usage, has persisted, and growth in the U.S. user base has stalled, with 2021 likely to have the lowest annual growth rate in the company’s history.