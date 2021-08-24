Cancel
Freeborn County, MN

Special Weather Statement issued for Freeborn by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 14:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-24 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Freeborn Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Freeborn County through 100 PM CDT At 1219 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near New Richland to near Conger to Lake Mills. Movement was east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Albert Lea and Twin Lakes around 1225 PM CDT. Clarks Grove around 1230 PM CDT. Glenville around 1235 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of these storms include Geneva, Hollandale, Hayward and London. This includes the following highways Interstate 35 between mile markers 1 and 25. Interstate 90 between mile markers 143 and 173. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

