Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Barbara, CA

Highway 154 closed due to overturned truck

By KSBY Staff
Posted by 
KSBY News
KSBY News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A6AUR_0bbTLPOC00

UPDATE (1:08 p.m.) - As of 12:50 p.m., the California Highway Patrol was reporting that the roadway was cleared.
___

(10:23 a.m.) - Both lanes of Highway 154 at Windy Gap are blocked by an overturned truck.

The crash happened shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday in the area of San Marcos Rd. and Painted Cave Rd. north of Santa Barbara.

Highway 154 is closed between Highway 192/Cathedral Oaks Rd. in Santa Barbara and at the Highways 154/246 roundabout in Santa Ynez.

Motorists are advised to use Highway 101 as an alternate route.

Caltrans says it is unknown how long the road will be closed.

According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the male driver of the truck suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KSBY News

KSBY News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
593K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara, CA
Traffic
City
Santa Ynez, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Caltrans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy