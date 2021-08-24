Cancel
Gallatin County, MT

Group rescued after ATV gets stuck near Little Bear Rd.

By MTN News
Posted by 
KBZK News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCKMU_0bbTLEvR00

A group of people, including children, were rescued Monday after their ATV became stuck.

On August 23, 2021, at approximately 2 pm, the Gallatin County Dispatch received a 911 call from a stranded motorist on a Forest Service road near Little Bear Rd. The motorist rented a side-by-side All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) and had taken three children into the mountains. The motorist became stuck and could not get the vehicle out. Luckily, no one was injured, and the motorist had enough service to call 911.

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue

Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (GCSSAR) volunteers responded to the area. Utilizing GCSSAR ATV’s rescuers were able to locate the motorist and children. They were able to get the ATV back onto the trail, and they all rode out together.

Sheriff Springer would like to remind everyone to exercise caution when recreating in the wilderness as accidents can happen to anyone. Familiarize yourself with new equipment and make sure to have extra supplies, water, and a communication device to call for assistance if you need it.

Photos courtesy of Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

Read the latest Butte-Bozeman, Montana news and weather from KBZK News, updated throughout the day.

