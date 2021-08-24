Special Weather Statement issued for Brantley, Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Inland Camden by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-24 13:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Brantley; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Camden, southwestern Glynn and eastern Brantley Counties through 215 PM EDT At 120 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Waverly, or 9 miles northeast of Woodbine, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Brunswick, Woodbine, Nahunta, Dock Junction, Hickox, Thalmann, Raybon, Waynesville, Jekyll Island and Waverly. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH