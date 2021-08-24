Cañon City Couple Is Colorado Lottery’s Lucky For Life First Grand Prize Winners

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Cañon City couple has a lot more spending money after winning the Colorado Lottery’s Lucky For Life game. Richard O. and his wife are the first grand prize winners.

The payout is $1,000 a day for life, with a lump sum payout of $5.7 million.

The Cañon City couple plays Lotto Plus and Lucky For Life every drawing. They opted for the lump sum.

Lucky For Life began in Colorado in 2016 and has had 19 second-place winners who receive $25,000 a year for life.