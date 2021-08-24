California schools reminded to follow indoor mask mandate

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- School districts in San Diego County and across California are being reminded that they could be subject to fines or disciplinary action if they do not follow and enforce the state’s mandate for indoor mask wearing at K-12 schools.

San Diego County Office of Education Superintendent Dr. Paul Gothold sent a letter to all district leaders to restate the California Department of Public Health’s universal mask requirement for schools.

The letter, released by the CDPH on Monday, reiterated the state’s stance regarding indoor mask wearing at schools. The letter includes this passage:

“Violation of mandatory public health guidance puts the health and safety of students, staff, and their families needlessly at risk, and also carries significant legal, financial, and other risks. This letter is intended to ensure all school leaders are fully aware of their legal obligations and the risks of not adhering to them as students return to campus. This letter is a restatement of long-standing policy and law, and should not be construed as setting new requirements. For the vast majority of school officials who are implementing the universal mask requirement, this letter serves only to confirm they have taken some of the appropriate measures to mitigate health, legal, and financial risks.”

CDPH officials also said school leaders have a legal duty to follow the state mandate in order to avoid exposing students to “preventable harm.”

The full CDPH letter can be viewed here