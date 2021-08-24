Working For Chicago: AT&T Is Hiring In The Chicago Area

Cancel
CHICAGO (CBS) — AT&T is hiring in the Midwest, and that includes the Chicago area. By the end of the year they want to hire 300 people for retail sales consultant position. The company is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus. Positions range from full to part-time and include benefits. AT&T...

chicago.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

 

