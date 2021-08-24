Cancel
Balancing culture and economic prosperity: Liverpool’s Baltic Triangle tries to do both

By Victoria Craig
marketplace.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month, the UN’s cultural body – UNESCO – made waves when it revoked Liverpool’s World Heritage designation. The move was met with fury by many who see the northern English city as one that honors its past while also evolving economically. Just outside the now former World Heritage site...

Economics and history collide as UNESCO revokes Liverpool’s World Heritage status

Where the River Mersey laps England’s northeastern coast, an economic evolution has taken place over centuries. In the 1700s, Liverpool was a pioneer in dock technology and construction, helping the Royal Albert Dock rise to prominence for its role in transatlantic sea trade. It wasn’t just goods including sugar, cotton, coffee and tobacco that crossed the ocean; it’s estimated about 5,000 voyages were made carrying 1.5 million African slaves to the Caribbean and North America. It’s a dark history the city now acknowledges and uses to educate visitors to its International Slavery Museum, located on the dock where those ships first set sail.
