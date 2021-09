Sean Penn ripped into coronavirus vaccine skeptics while defending his decision to demand those working on the set of his latest project be vaccinated. The actor previously said he would not return to the set of Starz's Watergate series "Gaslit" until both the cast and crew can prove they’ve been fully vaccinated. Although NBCUniversal ensured that vaccines are mandatory in the set’s "Zone A," the term used for those in close proximity to filming, the actor is not only putting his foot down on set, but calling for the rest of the country to do the same.