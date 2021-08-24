COVID-19 update: Nearly than 2,800 new cases statewide

The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists 2,795 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,272,350 on Tuesday, August 24.

There were 22 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is now 28,098, according to the department.

