COVID-19 update: Nearly than 2,800 new cases statewide

Newswatch 16
Newswatch 16
 7 days ago
The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists 2,795 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to  1,272,350 on Tuesday, August 24.

There were 22 new deaths identified by the Pennsylvania death registry. The statewide total of deaths attributed to COVID-19 is now 28,098, according to the department.

RELATED: How to schedule a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in Pennsylvania

Get county-specific coronavirus information by visiting Pennsylvania's Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard .

View the CDC COVID data tracker here.

