3 Pedestrians Dead After 2 Separate Crashes | Harris County

08.22.2021 | 10:00 PM | NORTH HARRIS COUNTY – HCSO Deputies responded to reports of a crash involving two pedestrians. A second crash occurred a short time later involving a 3rd pedestrian and another vehicle that fled the scene. At this time preliminary info is as follows. A Chrysler 300 was traveling eastbound on FM 1960. The driver noticed an object in the roadway after observing another vehicle in front of him swerve missing this object. Unfortunately the driver of the Chrysler wasn't able to swerve on time. He struck two pedestrians that were in the middle of the road. Both pedestrians were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Chrysler remained at the scene. He did not show any signs of intoxication and is cooperating with investigators. The two pedestrians failed to yield to the vehicles. About 5 minutes later, traffic was backing up on the westbound lanes. A Jeep SUV possibly a 2017 drove around traffic on the outside lanes of the westbound side of FM1960. A third pedestrian that was standing on the outside lanes on the westbound side was then struck by the Jeep. The driver of the Jeep did not stop and drove away from the scene. The third pedestrian was pronounced at the second scene. These are two separate scenes near each other.