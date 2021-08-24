Strong earthquake swarm under Kilauea, Alert Level raised to Watch, Hawaii
A swarm of earthquakes began beneath the south part of Kilauea caldera, Hawaii on August 24, 2021, with a particularly strong sequence that occurred at about 11:30 UTC, the USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory (HVO) reports. As a result, HVO has raised the volcano alert level/aviation color code for Kīlauea from Advisory/Yellow to Watch/Orange. As of 15:34 UTC on August 24, the volcano is not erupting.watchers.news
