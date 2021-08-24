St. Clair County Coroner Releases Name Of Fatal Stab Wound Victim, Arthur R. Parris Faces $800,000 Bond
BELLEVILLE - St. Clair County Coroner Calvin Dye Sr. has released the name and age of the victim of stab wounds as William R. Faries, 79, of DelRio Court. Faries died Friday night from the wounds. He was pronounced dead at 6:39 p.m. Friday at Belleville Memorial Hospital. The stabbing occurred at 4:45 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of Walnut in Belleville. Faries was the landlord in the apartment complex where the crime occurred.
