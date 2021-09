To lead with the fact that the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq experienced their first down close in the past three sessions — and seven of the past nine — is to give the impression stocks sold off today. That’s not really the case: at -0.14% on the S&P and -0.04% on the Nasdaq, these indexes were flat as a pancake. Same with the Dow, -0.12% on the day. It’s down two straight sessions, for a grand total of -0.28%. This is a flat market.