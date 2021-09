I rarely wear makeup, but when I do, I tend to opt for the no-makeup makeup look. In part because my makeup application skills are sub-par but also because I don't care to spend much time getting ready. So, when I do decide to wear makeup, I usually go for a skin tint, a multi-purpose tinted balm, and mascara. I'm a huge fan of Ilia's Limitless Lash Mascara ($28) for natural-looking lashes, but my new favorite (that still falls into the minimal makeup category) is the Ilia Fullest Volumizing Mascara ($28).