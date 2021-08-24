Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Belfast, ME

Giant rubber ducky takes flight; where will it land next?

By Associated Press
KRDO
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELFAST, Maine (AP) — A 25-foot inflatable duck named Joy has disappeared after bringing days of delight to a seaside Maine community. Belfast Harbor Master Katherine Given says the rubber ducky was removed Saturday because of weather concerns brought by Tropical Storm Henri. She says people were upset to see the duck leave the harbor. The duck’s arrival two weekends ago remains a mystery. But Given says she received an anonymous letter from someone claiming to be responsible. She says the letter alludes to the duck landing somewhere else after Belfast.

krdo.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfast, ME
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
Belfast, ME
Pets & Animals
State
Maine State
Belfast, ME
Lifestyle
Local
Maine Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Ducky#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most dramatic restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy