Giant rubber ducky takes flight; where will it land next?

BELFAST, Maine (AP) — A 25-foot inflatable duck named Joy has disappeared after bringing days of delight to a seaside Maine community. Belfast Harbor Master Katherine Given says the rubber ducky was removed Saturday because of weather concerns brought by Tropical Storm Henri. She says people were upset to see the duck leave the harbor. The duck’s arrival two weekends ago remains a mystery. But Given says she received an anonymous letter from someone claiming to be responsible. She says the letter alludes to the duck landing somewhere else after Belfast.