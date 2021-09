Born Here Live Here Die Here — has achieved significant success for the country star. Via this week’s Billboard Country Airplay chart, it’s his 25th number-one hit. Upon its release, the song was described by Bryan as being about “kids falling in love during the summer and just all the images and everything about how beautiful that summer love is and how the emotions just keep coming in waves.” As well, he added, “I fell in love with the song the second I heard it.”