Much like the summer of 2019, the Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the more active teams on the trade market in the summer of 2021. Back then, the goal was attempting to create a young roster and core on the fly for first-year head coach Taylor Jenkins and his staff to work with. As a result of that goal being met, two years later, the goal this summer was to create a more intriguing and complete roster to support Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and others into the future.