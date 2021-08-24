Cancel
Obituaries

Jimmy Francis Jones, 82

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT — Jimmy Francis Jones, age 82 of Bridgeport, passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021 at the Lawrence County Memorial Hospital in Lawrenceville. He was born on Feb. 24, 1939 to Ralph and Louise (McClaskey) Jones in Lukin Township. Jimmy served in the United States Army from Jan. 21,...

