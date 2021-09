For years, one of The Voice's most recognizable traits was the playful on-air rivalry between longtime coach and country music superstar Blake Shelton and his former co-star, Maroon 5's Adam Levine. The latter exited the NBC competition series in 2019, forcing Shelton to find new outlets for his ribbing and trash-talking, and it's looking like he might have the best frontrunner yet for a suitable troll replacement for Season 21 in the form of new Voice coach Ariana Grande.