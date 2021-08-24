UPDATE Judge: Coal Township must pay back $267,000 to Northumberland County over prison construction fees

SUNBURY — Coal Township must pay back Northumberland County more than $260,000 in permit fees for the construction of the Northumberland County Jail.

Lycoming County Senior Judge Dudley Anderson filed his order in Northumberland County Court on Monday, siding with the county in requesting summary judgment for the three-year-old lawsuit. The township is directed to refund the county the sum of $267,320.98, with statutory interests and costs, within 30 days.

“It is acknowledged (in a deposition of township manager Robert Slaby Jr.) that the township performed no independent inspections, so the court is confronted with an assessed fee of $269,320.98 that cannot be justified by corresponding township expenditures or expenses,” Anderson wrote. “The township’s explanation is reduced to an argument that this amount was assessed to cover general administrative costs. In support of this assertion, they have provided no documentation.”

The court will concede, Anderson wrote, “that they have the usual expenses attendant to running the office and will adjust the refund by $2,000, which the court considers generous.”

The county paid two sets of third-party inspection fees — $161,724 and $220,801, the second under protest in 2017 — for the new county jail in Coal Township. A lawsuit was filed by the county in January 2018 to recoup the money with the county claiming the fees are unreasonable, not enforceable by law, unconstitutional and invalid as a matter of law.

Anderson ordered the township in May to provide a breakdown of the costs in question.

The township’s permit fee structure is one percent of the total cost of the project plus additional costs for a third-party inspection under the Uniform Construction Code. The township has argued that the county’s lawsuit was premature, the county lacked jurisdiction and failed to follow the statutory conditions of an appeal, according to the township in previous documents.

Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said it was a shame that legal action had to be taken. He said he met with the township leaders in the past and two of them wanted to settle.

“It’s really irresponsible that the Coal Township Commissioners did not put the permit money aside until it was settled,” said Schiccatano. “Not doing so put the township taxpayers in jeopardy. They can blame it on the county, but any responsible person would have put the money aside until the lawsuit was settled. If anyone has put township taxpayers in harm, it was their own elected officials in the township.”

Schiccatano, a resident of Coal Township, said appealing the decision would be a waste of money.

“I will always represent every citizen of Northumberland County,” he said. “We are here to represent all taxpayers. We felt it was the best for all citizens to recoup this money. It’s what we had to do and it was the right thing to do."

Craig Fetterman, the president of Coal Township Board of Commissioners, said the township will appeal Anderson’s ruling to a higher court.

“It never should have been heard in Northumberland County,” said Fetterman. “The only way we can pay for this is to raise taxes, and we can’t do that.”

Fetterman said no other entity — including Aldi’s, Geisinger, Tractor Supply, Weis Market, or any other township resident that expanded or built — had a problem with paying permit fees.

He said Schiccatano and fellow commissioners Joe Klebon and Kymberley Best should be put in jail for what they did to the taxpayers of Northumberland.

“It will be such hardship in Coal Township,” he said. “We may need to lay off zoning or code enforcement officers, which will end our fight to beat blight. We tore down 100 houses in 12 years. That will come to an end after stuff like this.”

Fetterman rebutted Schiccatano’s statement of putting the fees in escrow by asking the same question back to the county of why they didn’t put funds in escrow as well.