Mark Sebring

Dunnellon – Mark A. McCormick, 56, passed away August 13, 2021 after a brave battle with Covid. Mark was born in Georgetown, Ky on December 19, 1964. Mark attended school in Evansville, Indiana but came to Dunnellon from Fort Myers, Florida in 1994. Mark was employed by Skampers Express for the past three years. He spent twenty years as part of the Dunnellon Community and Little League organization as a coach and mentor. He started the challenger team called “Angels in the Outfield” to give children with challenges the opportunity to play ball. Mark never met a stranger, had a huge heart for his family and anyone that needed his help, as proven from awards received from Marion County Sheriff for stopping a robbery and helping a stranger. He loved his puppies “Harley” and “Bullet”, cooking, hunting, Gator football and Lynyrd Skynyrd. He was always excited about birthdays, holidays and anytime he could spend with family or helping his friends. Mark loved riding his motorcycle not only for pleasure, but also to help raise funds for the Human Society of Marion County, American Cancer Society, Autism Society, Hospice of Marion County and many more.