Metallica Reveal Blistering 1993 ‘Wherever I May Roam’ Sao Paulo Performance from ‘Black Album’ Box Set

By Chad Childers
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Another week, another gem from the Metallica vaults that's part of the upcoming Metallica "Black" album remastered deluxe box set. The latest offering from the metal icons is an absolutely blistering performance of "Wherever I May Roam" that was captured during the band's trip to Brazil in 1993. Recorded live...

Yakima, WA
Musicdistrictchronicles.com

Watch Maskless Corey Taylor Perform Slipknot’s ‘Wait And Bleed’ With His Solo Band For First Time

Corey Taylor performed the classic SLIPKNOT song “Wait And Bleed” live with his solo band for the first time this past Thursday (August 12) at Fargo Brewing Company in Fargo, North Dakota. The SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer also played it the following night (Friday, August 13) at The District in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Fan-filmed video footage of both concerts can be seen below.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

KISS's PAUL STANLEY: 'How Could You Not Be A METALLICA Fan?'

The new issue of Classic Rock magazine celebrates 30 years of METALLICA's self-titled LP, better known as the "Black Album," with new interviews with both the members of the band and some of the album's famous fans. Among the other musicians paying tribute to the effort is KISS frontman Paul Stanley who shared what the album means to him.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SLIPKNOT's COREY TAYLOR: METALLICA's 'Master Of Puppets' Is 'The Perfect Heavy Metal Album'

Ahead of the release of Corey Taylor's version of "Holier Than Thou" on METALLICA's "Blacklist" album, the SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR frontman sat down with Knotfest.com's Ryan J. Downey to discuss METALLICA, "Holier Than You" and more in a four-part series. Speaking about how METALLICA, MEGADETH, SLAYER and ANTHRAX shaped his musical identity in the late 1980s and created a sound that defined a generation, Taylor said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "That was the sounding gun for a whole new generation of psychos, because those bands appealed to so many different — I don't wanna say 'cliques,' but so many different crowds. The punk kids loved them, the metal kids worshipped them. It was still too underground for the straights — quote-unquote the straights. But even the alternative kids dug it, because there was so much ferocity in it and there was just something different. It felt heavier than [BLACK] SABBATH and heavier than DEEP PURPLE, but those were the bands that fueled these bands. Between that, and then you could feel that undercurrent of the hardcore scene — the punk scene, the hardcore scene, the stuff that we, the skater kids, were listening to, as well as the hip-hop or whatnot. So this was this burgeoning explosion of attitude, fast music, just in your face, and we just knew as soon as our parents heard it, they hated it, which made us love it even more. Nothing is better than listening to something that scares the hell out of adults."
Rock MusicantiMUSIC

Metallica Share Unreleased Live Version Of 'Through The Never'

(hennemusic) Metallica are sharing audio of a previously-unreleased live version of their 1991 track, "Through The Never", from the forthcoming expanded reissue of their self-titled fifth album. "Early on in the Wherever We May Roam tour, we played back-to-back nights a couple hours northeast of 'home' at Sacramento's Arco Arena,"...
Rock MusicGuitar World Magazine

Tosin Abasi reveals Animals As Leaders have finished tracking their new album as he shares tap-heavy teaser clip

Tosin Abasi, guitarist with progressive metal innovators Animals As Leaders, has confirmed the group have finished tracking their fifth album. The guitarist broke the news via Instagram, sharing a brief clip of the last guitar part he was recording. The clip teases a pretty intense tap-happy track with Abasi showcasing one of his Abasi Concepts instruments – a J Larada in Capri Orange – in the process.
MusicRolling Stone

Metallica Drop Live Rendition of ‘Of Wolf and Man’ From 1993 Concert in Germany

Metallica have teased yet another track from their massive 30th anniversary Black Album reissue project, a live recording of “Of Wolf and Man.”. The track was taken from Metallica’s May 22nd, 1993 show in Mannheim, Germany, and it opens with James Hetfield delivering a delightful dedication: “This one goes out to all you fucking crazy animals out there — you’re all gonna let loose tonight!”
Musicloudersound.com

Royal Blood release thunderous cover of Metallica's Sad But True

Royal Blood share their thunderously fuzzy cover of Metallica's Sad But True for The Blacklist, while Gooodnight, Texas release a folk rock rendition of Of Wolf And Man. As Metallica prepare for the release of their 30th anniversary reissue of The Black Album, we're treated to yet another door on the band's sonic advent calendar as they share a bevy of covers and previously-unheard recordings.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DAVE MUSTAINE Says He Wanted To Make A Band That Was 'More Metal Than METALLICA'

Gibson TV has released a trailer for the Dave Mustaine episode of the "Icons" series, which is scheduled to premiere tomorrow (Thursday, August 19) at at 10 a.m. PDT / 1:00 p.m. EDT. In the one-minute clip, which can be seen below, Mustaine recalls how he spent the bus ride back from New York to California after being fired by METALLICA in 1983.
Musicmetalinsider.net

Metallica share 1992 “Of Wolf and Man” performance video

Metallica have shared footage from November 29th, 1992 in Nuremberg Germany of the group performing “Of Wolf And Man.” The clip is taken from the Live At Frankenhalle DVD, which is included in the upcoming Box Set edition of the classic self-titled album, The Black Album. The deluxe set will be released on September 10th.
MusicMusicRadar.com

Metallica The Black Album track-by-track interview with Bob Rock

Ten years ago we sat down with Bob Rock to talk through every song on Metallica's phenomenally successful Black Album. As the album hits 30 it feels like the perfect time to revisit the ups and bleak downs that fuelled metal's most commercially successful record. “It wasn’t a fun, easy...
Rock Musicaudioinkradio.com

Metallica Debut Their Own Podcast: Listen Now

The metal men of Metallica are getting into the podcast game with The Metallica Podcast, featuring in-depth discussion on “The Black Album” and all things Metallica. It might seem like everyone has a podcast these days, and now, that’s one step closer to being true. The metal men of Metallica have announced an official Metallica podcast, called The Metallica Podcast, which will set off with a detailed look at the metal band’s pioneering “Black Album,” which turns 30 in 2021.
Rock Musicloudersound.com

10 thrash metal bands that time forgot

Sometimes it feels like thrash metal’s Big Four are so big that they overshadow the vast array of amazing bands that made up the rest of the genre’s first few waves. Not every thrash or speed metal band could be as imperious and undeniable as Metallica or Slayer, of course, but plenty of them released great records, destroyed venues and generally made the life of the average O.G. thrash kid seem pretty fucking good. For those who fancy digging deep into thrash history, here are ten of the best bands that never quite made it to the genre’s upper echelons. Or even the lower echelons, if we’re honest.

