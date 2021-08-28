Cancel
Goochland, VA

2 Dunaway Dr, Goochland, VA 23238

Richmond.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis incredible 5 bedroom, 4 and a half bath, custom-built Colonial style home is by R&N Construction and located minutes from Collegiate School, Route 288, and shopping/dining! Dramatic 2-story entrance hall with Palladian window, open concept eat-in kitchen with Quartz countertops, wall oven/microwave combo set, gas cooking on the island that also offers seating and shelving, recessed lighting, and 2 pantries! The home also features arched doorways, heavy 3-member box crown molding throughout, gorgeous hardwood floors, 2 gas fireplaces, custom built-in bookcases, private wet bar, 9' ceilings, tray ceiling in dining room, vaulted sunroom, awesome 3rd floor w/ full bath (great game room for teens!), and separate living quarters complete w/ kitchen and full bath and separate washer/dryer in walk-out basement level ideal for in-laws, au pair, or college graduate! The GIANT master suite w/ en suite is incomparable with its 2 ENOURMOUS walk-in closets, one of which is so large it leads to a craft room inside! Don't forget the attached 3+ car garage! New roof in 2019, B-Dry system in basement, 2 new HVAC units, new hot water tank, all new major kitchen appliances, exterior painted 2021.

