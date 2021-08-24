AG Brnovich Announces Agreement with Local Governments Regarding Distribution of Future Opioid Settlement Funds
Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Monday that 90 cities and towns and all 15 counties are signed on to a framework called the One Arizona Memorandum of Understanding (One Arizona Plan) to expeditiously distribute funds from future opioid settlements across Arizona. The agreement ensures that Arizona will receive the maximum amount of money available from future opioid settlements, including one under review with Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Johnson & Johnson.www.allaboutarizonanews.com
Comments / 0