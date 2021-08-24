Phoenix Police Announce Incentive Program to Help Boost Recruiting
On Monday, the Phoenix Police Department announced a new incentive program that would pay a $7,500 hiring bonus for new officer recruits and lateral sworn officers. Recruits will receive $2,500 in three installments, according to a press release, once at hiring, another upon graduating from the Phoenix Regional Police Academy and the final part of the bonus after successful completion of a one-year probationary period.www.allaboutarizonanews.com
