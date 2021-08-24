Piestro Announces Partnership with 800 Degrees Pizza to Deliver a Fully Automated Experience to Customers
The International Pizza Chain Plans to Leverage Piestro Technology to Expand Footprint and Bring New Signature Pizza to More Convenient Locations. SANTA MONICA, Calif., August 24, 2021 - Today, Piestro, the robotic pizzeria that's crafting high-quality artisan pizza, announced it is partnering with 800 Degrees Pizza, the international pizza brand by world-renowned chef Anthony Carron, to offer consumers a fully automated culinary experience, equipped with an authentic, custom pizza recipe designed for Piestro's unique cooking technology.www.roboticstomorrow.com
