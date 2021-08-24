Cancel
Piestro Announces Partnership with 800 Degrees Pizza to Deliver a Fully Automated Experience to Customers

 8 days ago

The International Pizza Chain Plans to Leverage Piestro Technology to Expand Footprint and Bring New Signature Pizza to More Convenient Locations. SANTA MONICA, Calif., August 24, 2021 - Today, Piestro, the robotic pizzeria that's crafting high-quality artisan pizza, announced it is partnering with 800 Degrees Pizza, the international pizza brand by world-renowned chef Anthony Carron, to offer consumers a fully automated culinary experience, equipped with an authentic, custom pizza recipe designed for Piestro's unique cooking technology.

