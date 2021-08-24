PIONEERTOWN WOMAN ACCUSED OF ASSAULT AFTER HITTING HER ROOMMATE IN THE FACE WITH A HAMMER

A Pioneertown woman was arrested Saturday (August 21) accused of assault with a deadly weapon after attacking one person with a hammer and attempting to run over two people with a car. According to Sheriff’s reports, the victim called 911 around 1:20 p.m. to report that his roommate later identified as Diane Herrera, 55, had thrown his possessions out of his home in the 8500 block of Rose Eden Drive. The victim reported that Herrera approached him with a stun gun, scratched him, and hit him in the left side of his face with a hammer. Another female victim involved in the altercation reported that when she arrived at the location, Herrera jumped into the victim’s car and attempted to run over her and the other male victim. Deputies arrived on scene and contacted Herrera. Diane Herrera was arrested for investigation of assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the West Valley Detention Center with her bail set at $50,000.