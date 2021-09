In order to play in any away games this year NC State University student-athletes will be required to be vaccinated. While the vaccine is not required for students on campus, or in general for student-athletes, it will be in order to play in games on the road. According to the Raleigh news outlet, WRAL a spokesperson for the University told them they will limit travel to coaches, staff, and student-athletes that have been vaccinated or those with an exception obtained through the Office for Institutional Equity and Diversity. The athletic department will have full discretion in implementing this policy.