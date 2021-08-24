Dan Patrick, iHeart and Tongal Launch Fresh Search For ‘The Next Great Podcast.’

Radio XTR is the new podcast division created by the documentary film studio XTR. It launches with a series created by two men with radio connections – KCRW Los Angeles (89.9) reporter David Weinberg and This American Life contributor Davy Rothbart. Their podcast is called Human Drama Thing and it will focus on the documentary film industry with interviews with the creators of the films and the people who were featured in them. Among the documentaries it plans to explore in the first season are “Paris Is Burning,” American Movie,” “Roger & Me,” and “Tiger King.” It is scheduled to be released this fall.