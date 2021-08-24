Dan Patrick, iHeart and Tongal Launch Fresh Search For ‘The Next Great Podcast.’
The return of the search for “The Next Great Podcast” is officially underway. Syndicated radio personality and Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2021 inductee Dan Patrick, who launched his own podcast network last year, is again teaming up with iHeartMedia to conduct a global search to showcase ten up-and-coming creators. Fans will vote for one to become The Next Great Podcast to join the iHeartPodcast Network.www.insideradio.com
