The 20 Most Expensive Hotels In The World

You are craving a change of scenery. Your new baby has come into the world, and you are now ready to take on some much-needed vacation time with you and the rest of your family. Those long nights of crying and diaper changing will finally pay off during a family getaway, where you'll all have a ton of fun and enjoy a bit of the rest of the world. The options are endless here as there are plenty of places you can visit with your baby. The obvious choices are the theme parks in Florida like Disney and Universal Studios and the U.S.'s National Parks. However, if you're not sure which baby-friendly destination you should visit first, here are some fun places you can visit with the newest member of your family.