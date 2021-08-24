Cancel
College Sports

Big Ten's alliance with Pac-12, ACC seeks to address 'turbulence' in college sports

By TODD D. MILEWSKI tmilewski@madison.com
Elkhart Truth
 8 days ago

The alliance announced Tuesday by commissioners of the Big Ten, Pac-12 and ACC pulls the college conferences together on scheduling, NCAA governance and athlete welfare issues. The leaders wouldn't say the loose affiliation was a direct response to the power move last month by the SEC to grab Texas and...

