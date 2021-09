Homes like this $8.9 million home don't just simply exist in Idaho without a story behind them. It took us a little while to get to the bottom who built this thing in Hailey. According to Realtor.com, the incredible extravagant property has been on and off the market for nearly six years. At no point does their property history show the 16,258 square foot, seven bedroom, six bathroom home actually selling. The pictures in the listing are just dripping in luxury, but it's tough to tell exactly which rooms match up with the incredible aerial shot that caught our eye.