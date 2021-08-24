Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 21

A pedestrian died in a hit-and-run traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Aug. 21, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. At about 8:18 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Police Department were dispatched to the area of Fourth Street and Milliken Avenue. When deputies arrived at the collision, the California Highway Patrol was on scene and Fire Department personnel were rendering aid to the victim. The victim, a 57-year-old Rancho Cucamonga resident, was transported by ambulance to a local trauma center for care, where he later succumbed to his injuries.