Governor Evers Makes Stop in Withee
(Travis Rogers, Sentinel and Rural News of Owen) Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers appeared for a press conference at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Withee on Monday. According to Travis Rogers with Sentinel and Rural News in Owen, Nazareth pastor Elizabeth Bier was recognized by the governor and DHS Secretary-Designee Karen Timberlake for her efforts in informing the community of the dire need for vaccinations in a county where only 29% of the population has been vaccinated.cwbradio.com
