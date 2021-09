Saddle up, cowgirl, because cowboy boots are back and better than ever. In the past, I’d worn mine exclusively to country concerts and outdoor tailgates, but Gen Z has me convinced that they’re the shoe of the season, so catch me pairing them with absolutely everything. In particular, I’m gathering up the best dresses to wear with cowboy boots, from itty-bitty minis to flowy farm-chic maxis. One thing’s for sure—if you want to try the look, you’ve got options. The art of styling cowboy boots isn’t as tricky as it seems, so long as you’re thinking about silhouette. While I love...