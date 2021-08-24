Cancel
My Pretty Good, Almost Great, Charles Schwab Amex Platinum Retention Offer

By Mark Ostermann
 8 days ago
I was paying bills yesterday and when I got to my Charles Schwab Amex Platinum I noticed the $550 annual fee billed this month. Seeing as I had already used it to do what I needed to do, burn my points stash to the ground, I had planned on canceling it after a year. The changes they made to the Platinum don’t make me any more likely to keep it either, no matter what Benjy says. It was slightly tempting to keep it since the card remains $550 for one more year even with the new perks coupons. The devaluation of the Schwab Platinum from 1.25 cents per point cash outs to 1.10 cents was really the nail in the coffin for me though. Being the good miles and points person I am I decided to see what my Charles Schwab Amex Platinum retention offer would be, if anything. Let’s take a look at the details.

