Francis Ford Coppola Brings The Outsiders: The Complete Novel to 4K November 9th

By Matthew Hartman
High-Def Digest
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe classic 1983 coming of age story is getting a grand 4-Disc 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Release From Warner Bros. and Studio Canal on November 9th, 2021. You gotta hand it to Francis Ford Coppola, for a guy who likes to revisit his films and make changes or improvements, he makes a grand event of things. Warner Bros. and Studio Canal are teaming up to bring fans of Coppola's iconic 1983 coming of age film The Outsiders: The Complete Novel the true definitive 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray. Not content with just his extended cut, the Theatrical Version will also be enjoying the same 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray upgrade.

