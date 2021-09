Ryanair has issued a warning to its customers that anyone arriving with a non-official Ryanair boarding pass will be denied entry to their flight.In the announcement on 18 August, the airline said that only passengers who have completed the official Ryanair check-in process and been informed of safety and security protocols can board its flights.The airline claims that passengers booking through the third-party website Kiwi.com - which provides customers with its own boarding passes - are circumventing that process, and will not be allowed to fly.“It is an obligation under EU regulations that an airline informs passengers directly of all...