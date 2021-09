Understanding human behaviour is essential to the successful adoption of new technologies, and for the promotion of safer care. This requires capturing the detail of clinical workflows to inform the design of new human–technology interactions. We are interested particularly in the possibilities for touchless technologies that can decipher human speech, gesture and motion and allow for interactions that are free of contact. Here, we employ a new approach by installing a single 360° camera into a clinical environment to analyse touch patterns and human–environment interactions across a clinical team to recommend design considerations for new technologies with the potential to reduce avoidable touch.