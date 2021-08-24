Cancel
Denis Villeneuve Was Only “Half-Satisfied” With The ’80s ‘Dune’ But Says David Lynch Is “The Master”

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are mere weeks away from the release of Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic, “Dune.” But this is definitely not the only time that a filmmaker has tried to adapt Frank Herbert’s classic novel into a film or TV series. Back in 2000, Syfy attempted to adapt “Dune” as a limited series, and while the story seemed to cover all the bases, the budget limitations ultimately hurt the finished product. But the most famous adaptation has to be from David Lynch, who released his version of “Dune” in 1984. That film is a wild take on the source material that took Herbert’s epic and condensed it into two hours, skipping some parts and expanding on others. It’s often looked at as a huge misfire, one the director doesn’t even like talking about. For Villeneuve, he’s a bit more diplomatic in his evaluation of Lynch’s “Dune.”

