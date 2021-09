You may know someone who works search and rescue efforts in the Magic Valley. Many of the team members are volunteers. They work on water and in the South Hills. In all kinds of weather and terrain. This is work supported greatly by donations and some grants. The team is ready to spring into action at a moment’s notice. And they travel. This summer they’ve been as far away as the Snake River in Elmore County and the Duck Valley Reservation in Owyhee County. The latter two were searches for drowning victims. The Reservation straddles the Nevada state line.