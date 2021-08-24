‘Kin’ Trailer: Charlie Cox And Aidan Gillen Star In Dublin-Set Crime Drama From AMC+

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has learned that HBO’s fourth season of Westworld is back in production after a two-day shutdown due to a positive Covid test. I understand that production resumed as early as last week and continues at the Melody Ranch studio in Newhall, CA; the Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy series having shot there in previous seasons. Other notable western-themed projects which shot at Melody include HBO’s Deadwood and Quentin Tarantino’s movies Django Unchained and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. We’re also hearing that in season 4, Westworld watchers can look forward to the first encounter between Tessa Thompson’s Charlotte Hale-clone and Aaron Paul’s war vet outlier Caleb who was introduced last season; the latter who is apparently a pivotal player in waging a possible war against humans in the real world which has been infiltrated by the park’s robots. Westworld last month was one of a number of series which stopped briefly due to Covid including American Horror Story season 10, and shows such as Bridgerton and House of the Dragon. Bridgerton recently resumed production on season 2 after shutting down due to two positive Covid cases as Variety reported earlier today.