Steve Patterson: Have we become too stupid to live?

By Guest Authors
nemiss.news
 8 days ago

I never underestimate my own capacity for stupidity. Indeed, I’ve done stupid things, said stupid things, and made stupid mistakes. Yes, I’ve been stupid and often during my life I have been in the company of misinformed, stupid people. If we are honest with one another, we will all admit that we have been stupid at times. Perhaps that’s why when stupidity surrounds me, like it’s doing today, I’m quite adept at recognizing the severity of my surroundings.

